Ned Eisenberg, ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor, Dead at 65

Ned Eisenberg, a prolific character actor who recently starred in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, died over the weekend after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Eisenberg also frequently starred on the Law & Order shows and starred in two Clint Eastwood movies.

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins – cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” Eisenberg’s wife, Patricia, told TMZ on Monday. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.” Eisenberg is survived by his wife and his son Lino.

Eisenberg was born in New York City and graduated from the High School of Performing Arts. He made his film debut in 1980’s The Exterminator and was first seen on television in the 1981 TV movie We’re Fighting Back. His television career included appearances on Miami Vice, The Equalizer, The Fanelli Bots, Dear John, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, Dragnet, The Big C, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, The Sopranos, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Bull, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2021, he starred as Detective Hauser in Mare of Easttown, opposite Kate Winslet.

The actor was a favorite for Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, who often cast him as a defense attorney. He played defense attorney James Granick in seven episodes of the original Law & Order from 1997 to 2009. He also played three different defense attorneys on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, with Roger Kressler being the one he played most often. He also had two different parts in Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes.

Eisenberg also starred in several movies, including two Eastwood films, Million Dollar Baby and Flags Of Our Fathers. His other films include Air America, Last Man Standing, Primary Colors, World Trade Center, Head of State, Limitless, Won’t Back Down, Meadowland, and Asher. He also appeared in several Off-Broadway productions and was the co-founder of the Naked Angels Theatre Company, notes Deadline.