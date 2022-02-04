‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni‘s Det. Elliot Stabler. It’s not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.

Leary is the latest addition to Organized Crime, coming on the heels of the news that The L Word star Jennifer Beals joined the series in a recurring role. Beals will portray the wife of Preston Webb, a new drug kingpin who leads the Marcy Corporation and comes into the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s crosshairs, reports Deadline. Webb is played by Mykelti Williamson (Chicago P.D.), who appeared in the Season 2 premiere “The Man with No Identity.” Beals’ character will be introduced before the end of the season.

The new role will be Beals’ second stint in the Law & Order world. In 2007, she appeared in the Law & Order episode “Charity Case.” Beals recently reprised her role as Bette Porter in The L Word: Generation Q and now has a recurring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett.

Law & Order: Organized Crime launched last year and brought back Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Det. Stabler. Unlike other Law & Order shows, the series has arcs running several episodes. Dylan McDermott starred in the first arc as Richard Wheatley, a criminal mastermind behind the death of Stabler’s wife. In the ongoing third arc, Stabler is trying to prove Wheatley is still evil and working with hacker Sebastian McClane (Robin Lord Taylor).

SVU and Organized Crime are now on a break due to NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. The two shows will return on Thursday, Feb. 24, the same day the original Law & Order returns. Past episodes of both shows are available on Hulu and Peacock.