‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts ‘Vacation’ Star in Key Role

Mom alum Beverly D’Angelo is trading in the sunny weather of Napa, California for the smog of New York as she takes on a new role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. TVLine reports D’Angelo joins the cop drama playing the mother of ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino), Serafina Carisi.

Fans will meet Serafina in an upcoming March episode as Sonny suddenly decides to go home for a family dinner. There’s no word yet as to the other dinner party guests at the table, but here’s hoping that Carisi’s introducing his current girlfriend and former workplace friend Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to his mother for the first time. Ryann Shane, who plays Carisi’s niece Mia, is also said to be reprising her role in a March episode –– it’s still unclear at this time if this will be the same episode.

The event won’t serve as D’Angelo’s first time working with the SVU team. The actress, much like Giddish who played a sexual assault victim in Season 8 of the long-running drama, appeared as another character prior to this announcement. Giddish held a recurring guest role on Seasons 5 and 9 as public defender Rebecca Balthus. D’Angelo’s other credits include several National Lampoon’s movies, Entourage, Shooter, and Insatiable.

Love is in the air for more than one Law & Order couple next season as Mariska Hargitay teases Detective Olivia Benson could be building a romance with her former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). “He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me,” Hargitay said in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in reference to Stabler losing his wife on the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. “But Olivia Benson is hurt!”

She continued, adding: “I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened. The energy’s there. Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year.” Meloni has also been teasing the new relationship brewing, previously telling fans that the bombshell letter in which Stabler admitted his feelings for Olivia will be acknowledged in the new season. “The letter is addressed this season and I think [fans are] going to set [their] heads on fire when it happens,” he said, adding, “I think there’s going to be a riot.”