Mariska Hargitay Reacts to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor’s Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old.

“My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg. What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human. We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, Sweet Ned,” Hargitay, who plays detective Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama, wrote on Instagram.

Eisenberg starred in a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU as attorney Roger Kressler, making numerous appearances on the show from 1999 to 2019. He also has several previous cameos where he’s credited as playing Klein Rothberg and Jerry Kleinert and credits as other characters within the Law & Order universe.

Eisenberg’s wife, Patricia, confirmed the death to PEOPLE in a statement praising the way her husband “bravely fought” his two diagnoses. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” she said. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.” Ned and his wife Patricia share one son together, Lino.

The actor’s former friend and co-worker Craig Dorfman commended his late friend saying he “was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked.” He adds, “he will be missed.”

Aside from Law & Order, Eisenberg’s other TV credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mare of Easttown, Little Voice, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, 30 Rock and White Collar. He also starred in the films Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers, Limitless, Last Man Standing, Won’t Back Down, Asher and The Exterminator.