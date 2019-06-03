Christina Milian Rocks Flashy Diamond Ring, Engagement Rumors Ensue

Singer and actress Christina Milian sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a big diamond ting in West Hollywood Saturday night.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 37-year-old “AM to PM” singer was photographed on her way to the celebrity hotspot Delilahs Saturday night. She wore a big diamond ring on her left ring finger, along with a silver band on her index finger.

However, Milian’s representative told The Daily Mail she is not engaged and was just wearing a stack of rings that night. Milian also showed off the rings in her Instagram Story Sunday, tagging jeweler House of Fine Gold.

Milian has been dating French musician Matthieu Tota, 33, since 2017. He recently moved to Los Angeles to live with Milian.

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship,” Milian told Hollywood Life in May. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

Milian was previously married to The-Dream, real name Terius Youngfell Nash, with whom she shared 9-year-old daughter Violet Madison Nash.

The “Dip It Low” singer said she does have a “desire” for at least one more child in the future.

“I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that,” Milian told Hollywood Life. “We’re working through all the ins and outs of being a 9-year-old. She’s in school. She’s great.”

Milian’s most recent music release was the 2015 EP 4U, and she appeared in FOX’s 2016 made-for-TV remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. As an actress, she was last seen in Hallmark Channel’s Memories of Christmas last year. She also plays De’Andra Green in Netflix’s upcoming Mixtape series with Jenna Dewan.

Milian also launched a new fashion line with ZCRAVE, which includes skirts, blouses, dresses and jackets at affordable prices.

“I came across ZCRAVE last year when I was doing some online shopping, and I noticed it was so affordable. It was all very high fashioned, designer-type pieces,” she explained to Hollywood Life.

“I feel like for where I’m at in my life, I was ready to grow as a woman and to grow my brand,” she said, adding that she hopes her clothing line will “empower women.”

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images