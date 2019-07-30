Christina Hendricks Looks Unrecognizable Wearing Full Goth Dress in This Throwback Photo

Former Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks recently shared some throwback photos of herself in high school wearing full goth clothes, and she looks almost unrecognizable. Hendricks shared the photos on Instagram, with the first being of her sitting on a rock in the woods with a flannel skirt and an leather jacket. The second photo appears to be from a prom of school dance, with the young actress donning a beautiful red dress. Notably, Hendricks has a full head of jet black hair in the photos, which pulls her teenage goth aesthetic together.

“Some highschool flashbacks……hard to be punk/goth in front of a ship-shadowbox. But trying SO HARD!” she wrote in the post caption

Many of Hendricks’ fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “YES! I feel this so much. Literally every high school pic ever.”

“Love this so much!!💗 I had my GOTH days as well!” someone else wrote, while another user commented, “I thought I couldn’t love you any more, and now this.”

Hendricks previously spoke about her time in high school during a 2014 interview with The Guardian, explaining that she was not a fan of that time of her life because of how much she found herself being bullied.

“We had a locker bay, and every time I went down there to get books out of my locker, people would sit on top and spit at me,” she told the outlet.

“So I had to have my locked moved because I couldn’t go in there… I felt scared in high school. It was like Lord of the Flies. There was always some kid getting pummeled and people cheering,” Hendricks later added.

Eventually, the Good Girls star found kindred spirits in other students who didn’t fit into any specific molds, and began building relationships and found comfort in knowing that she had found people who accepted her for who she was.

This was complicated for her family, however, as she also shared, “My parents would say, ‘You’re just alienating everyone. You’ll never make any friends looking like that. ‘ And I would say, ‘I don’t want those people to be my friends. I’m never going to be friends with the people who beat up a kid while everyone is cheering them on. I hate them.’ “