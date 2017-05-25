Christina Grimmie Family Attorney Reveals He’s Refiling An Amended Wrongful Death Lawsuit

An attorney for the family of singer Christina Grimmie says he will refile an amended wrongful death lawsuit against the promoter and venue where The Voice contestant was fatally shot.

Attorney Brian Caplan said Tuesday that Grimmie's family will file a new complaint after a Florida judge dismissed the original lawsuit.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the judge said the original lawsuit should have done a better job of distinguishing the roles of the two parties being sued.

The original lawsuit named tour promoter AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, where Grimmie was shot last summer.

Grimmie's family is suing for damages of an unspecified number to cover the costs of her medical treatment and funeral, as well as the emotional difficulty of losing her, the psychological toll on her brother, and some part of her future earnings.

It accused them of failing to take adequate security measures.

On June 10, 2016, Grimmie was shot and killed as she greeted fans following a performance at Orlando's Plaza Live theater. The shooter was tackled by Grimmie's brother, Mark, but the man shot himself and died at the scene.

Grimmie rose to fame while on Season 6 of The Voice, where she was coached by Adam Levine. She also had an large YouTube following.

Photo Credit: Page Six, Twitter / @TigerBeatNow