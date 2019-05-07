See Christina El Moussa’s Bike Date With New Beau Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa is riding into 2018 with a new beau!

The Flip or Flop star, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, in December 2016, shared a photo of her date with British TV host Ant Anstead on Instagram New Year’s Day.

“Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she captioned the photo of her and Anstead riding bikes in casual athleisure apparel.

El Moussa also posted an inspirational quote on her social media account alluding to the start of a new romance.

“And suddenly you know . . . It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of a new beginning,” the quote read.

“New year, New beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter,” she captioned the post.

The couple spent their holiday week in Newport Beach, where social media posts showed them drinking champagne with friends and messing around with marshmallows on a boat.

Anstead is best known as the host of For the Love of Cars in the UK and split from his wife, Louise, in July.

“Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July,” he tweeted in October. “Our kids remain 100% our priority and it’s for that reason we would rather you heard it here first.”

In October, Christina split with boyfriend Doug Spedding as he entered rehab for addiction issues.

Photo credit: Getty / Lou Rocco