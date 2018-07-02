Christina El Moussa Opens up About Divorce With New Details: ‘I Felt Like I Was Drowning’

Christina El Moussa split from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa nearly two years ago, and the mom of two has now been dating boyfriend Ant Anstead for around seven months.

While she is currently in a great place, the Flip or Flop star recently opened up to People about her divorce, sharing that things were not easy while going through her separation from Tarek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I felt like I was drowning,” Christina revealed. “I was doing whatever I could to stay above water and just get through the day.”

The couple separated in 2016, leaving fans of their show to wonder what would happen to the program. Ultimately, Christina and Tarek continued on, and the two still work together and co-parent their kids, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden.

“Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house. It was so stressful, and everyone was worried that it was going to explode,” Christina shared. “Somehow we managed to build something even bigger than we had before.”

Christina met British television host Anstead on a blind date, and the reality star has visited him in England and recently told Entertainment Tonight that she could see herself “getting married again in the future.”

“We met each other’s kids, and my kids adore him, and I believe his kids love me,” she said. “My daughter really looks up to his daughter. She’s 14 and he’s just a great dad, and his kids are fabulous.”

“For Brayden, this is his routine. Some half the week he is at Daddy’s and half the week he is at Mommy’s,” she explained. “And for Taylor, I think she has gotten used to it.”

Christina added to People that she’s experienced a lot of change in the past year.

“I thought of this year like a rebuild,” she said. “So I’m starting from scratch. I’m moving, I have a new TV show, a new boyfriend—there’s a lot of projects going on. I’m just so happy, and for the first time in a long time, I feel at peace, which is such a good feeling.”

Tarek is currently dating as well, something Christina said she was happy to see.

“To watch Tarek move on and be in the dating scene, I think is great. We’ve both moved on,” she told ET. “We’ve been separated for two years, and I’m happy that he’s out there dating, and I hope he finds someone nice and that’s great with my kids too. [It’s] definitely a relief for me that he’s dating as well.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty