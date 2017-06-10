Christina El Moussa Spotted With Her New Boyfriend

From hockey players to rekindling old flames, many rumors have swirled around Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa’s romantic endeavors following her split from husband Tarek, but new photos show her holding hands with a giant smile with a new mystery man. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the couple.

Christina had previously dated Doug before she ever met Tarek, and her newfound singledom has led the two to spark up their former feelings. According to Entertainment Tonight, Doug has even already met her children that she shares with Tarek.

A source close to the reality star said, “It’s new. They’ve been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks.” They added, “Christina and him recently reconnected.”

The source explained, “Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person.”

However, when reached for comment, he explained, “I do not want Christina back nor am I jealous.”

During a recent interview with Radio Andy, Tarek claimed he wanted to pursue new relationships that would be different from his previous one, explained, “I’m taking a break from blondes. Maybe I’ll dabble with brunettes for a while. I’m looking for someone who’s a lot of fun and a free spirit and is on the same page as me.”

A source close to the two, however, shared a different side of Tarek, revealing, “He’s been spending time with young, attractive women,” the source claimed. “Tarek still can’t move forward with the fact that Christina has moved on with her life and that she’s truly happy with herself.”

Tarek’s behavior on social media backs up the more juvenile reactions he’s had with the break-up.

In one social media post, Tarek documented his attendance at one of his kids’ school open houses, using a caption to inquire where mom was. He attempted to backtrack on his post, following with one that read, “Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!”

Prior to that, Tarek had made a post of himself standing under a sign that read, “No Guns, Weapons Of Any Type,” which Tarek added a caption to that read, “Or Helicopters,” and tagged Christina. This was a reference to an altercation they got into that resulted in the police arriving at their home when Tarek took a gun out into the woods with him.

Regardless of Tarek’s behavior, it’s clear that Christina is ready and willing to move on and spend her time with a new man.