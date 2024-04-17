'My Heart Breaks Constantly': Christina Applegate Vents About Being a 'Burden' on Her Family

Christina Applegate has been very candid about how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis has impacted her life, and she's opening up once again about how it's affected her family. Recently, the Married With Children alum sat down with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler — who was also diagnosed with MS — on Sigler's MeSsy podcast and, during their conversation, Applegate vented about how difficult it is to feel like she's being a "burden" on her loved ones.

"I've often thought it would be easier on everyone if I wasn't here, you know? That's a thought," Applegate, 52, shared with Sigler, 42. "Like, wouldn't it be so much easier and not a burden on my daughter who was on vacation and watching her mom sleep all day? And me not being able to go with her to the Barbie movie and stuff because I can't sit through a movie because my legs hurt too much. Just things like that. I think, 'What is this doing to her?' And that's where my heart breaks constantly. "

Applegate recalled that she felt a "strange superpower" that motivated her to get around without her cane during the family trip, but then shared that, afterwards, she felt much less energetic. This is something her daughter picked up on.

"She came in last night, I'd been sleeping since like 4 o'clock or something," Applegate said. "Because since I've been home, my body's been like, 'Yeah, f— you. It was fun while it lasted while you were walking, now we're gonna shut you down.' I came home and she came in and I was half asleep, and she just kissed me on my forehead and said 'I love you,' and walked out."

Applegate continued, "And I just started crying when she left because I was like, she just missed me. I had been asleep for five hours and wasn't there for her, to make her dinner or do anything. I was just out."

Hoping to be relatable to others, Applegate added, "It's hard not to be and I think anyone listening to this, who has this, I hope you all feel like we feel and just know that you're not alone and feeling those feelings of desperation."

Applegate first announced her MS diagnosis back in August 2021. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she tweeted. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it."

In a separate message, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."