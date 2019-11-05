Christina Anstead Shares Photo of Her Little 8-Week-Old ‘Vampire’ and Fans Are Loving It

Christina Anstead‘s newborn don Hudson London Anstead might only be eight weeks old, but that did not stop her and husband Ant Anstead dressing the adorable cutie for Halloween. The couple dressed Hudson as a vampire, although his pointy teeth had not grown in yet. Anstead’s 1.1 million followers loved Hudson’s look.

“Our little 8 week old vampire baby, He loves to be in dark cool rooms so this is fitting,” the Flip or Flop star wrote, adding tears-of-joy and vampire emojis.

Fans unanimously agreed the outfit was adorable and cute.

“I love him so cute Happy First Halloween,” one fan wrote.

“Awww I think he likes his little suit!!!” another wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love love this darling boy. He is fortunate to have an awesome family,” one fan chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“How is he 8 weeks already? So adorable!” one fan chimed in.

Ant also shared the photo of Hudson dressed as a vampire, adding, “Oh My beating heart!!”

Anstead is also shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Braydon, 4, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead has two teen children, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage.

Anstead and Ant, who got married in December 2018, marked a major anniversary last week. On Oct. 29, the two celebrated the two-year anniversary of meeting for the first time. In an emotional post, Anstead shared the story behind their first meeting.

“2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time. I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life. It was such an incredible stay. I literally felt high on life,” Anstead wrote. “On 10/27 the first night of my stay after Reiki and spiritual healing a lot of emotions came up and I was feeling sad about a lot of things. I called my friend @claytonjennings1 and asked him to pray for me. He prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small, I would step into the life I deserved and that from that day forward everything would begin to fall into place.”

Anstead continued, “The next day I woke up with a text from a friend of ours named Walter who had just met Ant and thought we were the perfect fit. 2 kids, similar careers, just gone through a divorce and he was a really NICE guy. Seemed too good to be true, but the timing of the Clayton call seemed like Fate was dealing me a lucky hand. 10/29 Ant called me and 11/2 we went on our first date. We have literally been inseparable ever since. I told my dad at a hockey game a week after we met that we were going to get married.”

“He said, ‘Well if you are saying it then you probably are.’ Now 2 years later – married with a wonderful blended family, careers we both love and beautiful baby boy. Life has a funny way of letting things fall into place when you least expect it,” she wrote in the end.

Anstead and El Moussa are still on a good terms though, as they filmed a season of Flip or Flop together after the divorce. In the meantime, El Moussa is now dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

