Christina Aguilera Soaks in Suds and Nothing Else in Bathtub to Remind Everyone to ‘Love Yourself’

Christina Aguilera is riding high on the release of her new album, Liberation, and the songstress channeled that positive energy to her fans with a new social media post reminding her followers to love themselves.

In a snapshot shared by Aguilera on Wednesday, the star is seen lounging in a tub filled with bubbles and flower petals, with a nude Aguilera lying back with her eyes closed and her arms over her chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t forget to exhale & love yourself,” she wrote.

Liberation is Aguilera’s first full-length album in six years, and the star will head out on tour in support of the project in the fall.

Aguilera hasn’t headlined a tour in over ten years, something she attributed to her status as a mom.

“Touring is so frightening to me because I am a mom first,” she told Billboard, adding that she took the job as a coach on The Voice in order to provide stability for her kids.

The singer shares 3-year-old daughter Summer Rain, 3, with fiancé Matt Rutler and 10-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

“It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice],” she explained. “It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner.”

Despite her previous reluctance to hit the road, Aguilera said, “it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

The 37-year-old added to People that while her son will mostly stay home with his dad in Los Angeles, Summer will be hitting the road with her mom.

“My daughter, on the other hand, is going to be 4. She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” Aguilera shared. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

She added, “I’m going to try to make it as cushy and comfortable for her as possible because if she’s not comfortable, I’m not.”

Still, Aguilera is nervous when it comes to preparing for the tour.

“It’s scary,” she admitted. “I wasn’t a mom that last time I went out on a tour.”

“I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing. It’s what I’ve been needing for so long,” she added. “I don’t really have any expectations.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin