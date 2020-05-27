Christina Aguilera: See Another Photo From Her 'Moonlight Swim' Session

Christina Aguilera is recharging her batteries during the coronavirus pandemic. In a series of steamy shots, the singer shared a few relaxing moments from her moonlight swim. Aguilera first shared a picture of her night swim at her pool wearing a one-piece black swimsuit with a plunging neckline, titling the photo "Eyes wide open, I'm alive again. Senses sharpened, wash away my sin [white heart emoji] #Liberation."

However, in a series of new photos, the 39-year-old shared different poses from her relaxing night. "Recharging moonlight swim," she titled the images. In the first photo, the mom-of-two is stretched out laying on her stomach with her face just above the water, showing off her one-piece. In the second photo, it's an up-close picture of her face and in the third shot, Aguilera is seen from a birds-eye view that shows off her deep neckline. Several of her fans showed their love for her gorgeous posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 16, 2020 at 7:06pm PDT

"You are so beautiful sending you love," one person wrote, while someone else echoed, "Queen of water." Another fan played off of her "Genie In A Bottle" hit posting, "Mermaid in a bottle?" While the pop star has been keeping busy with photo shoots during quarantine, she's also been keeping busy with her two children, son Max, 12, and daughter Summer, 5 as the three having been isolating together. On top of that, she's also been interacting with fans online. The "Fall In Line" singer noticed several of her fans were taking part in the "Quarantina Aguilera Challenge" where fans recreate their favorite Aguilera photos. She liked so many of them that she even decided to repost a few by retweeting some.

Just ahead of the pandemic, the former The Voice judge revealed that her new version of her 1998 hit "Reflection" that was featured in the film Mulan, will be in the new, live-action Mulan, which is set to hit theaters July 24. "The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way," she told fans at her Las Vegas show. "you have to go see it. I recorded a new 'Reflection' and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original." It's unclear where her song will appear in the new film because it's been addressed that the live-action version will not be a musical like the original. Although, songs from the original still may appear in the background during some parts.