Christina Aguilera ‘Feeling Pretty in Bday Pink’ Instagram Photo

Christina Aguilera is feeling pretty in pink on her 37th birthday. The pop icon celebrated her special day on Monday and shared an all-pink ensemble on Instagram thanking her friends for a great year.

“Feeling pretty in bday pink,” Aguilera wrote in her caption. “Thankful for the love & joy my besties fill me with all year round.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of two donned a hot pink dress and coat with matching Christian Louboutins.

Her followers lauded the post with comments like “sooooo hot” and “perfection” while wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy bday queen,” one follower wrote.

“This warms my heart! You are so amazing! Happy Birthday, beautiful!” another person said.

The singer shared the birthday festivities on her Instagram stories, which were complete with a cake bearing her image and the words, “Happy Birthday Xtina We Love You!”

Her party guests also had a homemade Twister board to play with, which had the faces of The Real Housewives of New York City on the dots.

Aguilera hit up a holiday party a few days before her birthday in something a little more intimate than her Pretty In Pink dress. She rocked an intricate black embroidered blazer by Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors that left little to the imagination as she revealed she wore nothing else but pasties underneath.