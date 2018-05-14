Christie Brinkley Spotted With Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was recently spotted dining with Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels.

According to TMZ, Brinkley was having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY, with her family when Avenatti stopped by the table and began chatting with them.

Everyone else left, but Brinkley and Avenatti reportedly remained for a while, talking and laughing, with Avenatti later telling the outlet that Brinkley is a “classy, smart woman with great insight.”

As many are already familiar with, Avenatti represents Daniels, an adult film star, in her legal battle with President Donald Trump, who she claims she had an affair with several years ago while his wife Melania was pregnant with their son Baron.

Daniels and Avenatti have also been at the center of a related scandal, in which they claimed one of Trump’s attorneys, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about the affair.

In April, Cohen came under investigation by federal prosecutors for potential crimes related to bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations, all partially in connection with the payments made to Daniels.

The FBI raided his office at the Squire Patton Boggs law firm, as well as his home and Loews Regency Hotel room, all in New York City, and seized emails, tax records, business records and other items that could potentially lead to criminal activity.

Coincidentally, Brinkley has claimed that Trump once hit on her, and this might possibly have been up for conversation between her and Avenatti during their impromptu dinner meeting.

Speaking to journalists earlier this year, Brinkley recounted a story of when she spoke with the future U.S. President and he offered her a ride on his private jet while she was dating singer Billy Joel and he was married to Ivana Trump.

“One day I was at the Plaza Hotel. My phone rings and this guy goes, ‘Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.’ I say, ‘Hi, Billie,’ because I was dating Billie at the time. But the voice goes, ‘No, no. It’s The Donald!’ So I say, ‘What’s up?’ And he says, ‘I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet,’” she recalled. “So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ ‘So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, ‘No thank you. I’m going with friends.’ “

“I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts,” Brinkley added, while also saying that she always found Trump to be “smarmy,” according to The Daily Mail.