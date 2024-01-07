Christian Oliver's Widow Breaks Silence on Deadly Plane Crash That Killed Actor and Daughters

Jessica Klepser, the wife of Christian Oliver, who died Thursday in a plane crash with their two daughters, issued a new statement on social media mourning her loss.

The statement, which was attributed to "Jessica Klepser and family," read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

It continued, "Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities."

"Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany." The statement requests privacy and asks anyone wishing to donate money to use a GoFundMe set up by close friend Sarah Silverman.

Oliver, 51, his girls, and pilot Robert Sachs died on board a brief flight to Saint Lucia. As the plane took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on Bequia, an island in the Caribbean belonging to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, it crashed into the sea.

According to a statement by the Royal St. Vincent & Grenadines Police Force, "Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance."

The bodies of all four passengers have been recovered, but the cause of the crash remains unknown. The last Instagram Oliver shared was in celebration of the new year, which was posted just days ago. He wrote, "Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!"

In 1994, Oliver made his acting debut, playing Brian Keller on a season of Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Later, he starred in the movies The Good German (2006) and Valkyrie (2008) and played the role of Snake Oiler in Speed Racer (2008). Two weeks ago, Oliver had finished filming his last film, Forever Hold Your Peace.