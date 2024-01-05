'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver and 2 Young Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver, who starred in films like Speed Racer and The Good German, was killed Thursday alongside his two young daughters when their small plane crashed off the coast of Becquia, an island in the Caribbean, according to NBC News. The plane's owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the crash.

The 51-year-old actor, whose real name was Christian Klepser, was on board the single-engine plane alongside daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, when the aircraft experienced difficulties and crash-landed in the ocean, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The plane had reportedly just taken off from Becquia, a tiny island that is part of St. Vincent and Grenadines, and was bound for St. Lucia 65 miles to the north when it crashed.

Fishermen and divers reportedly rushed to the scene, where the Coast Guard ultimately recovered four bodies, all of whom were pronounced dead at the time. The police force "expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident." The cause of death for the victims of the crash has yet to be officially determined.

Oliver, who is also known for his role in the German television drama Alarm für Cobra 11 as well as his time on Saved By the Bell: The New Class, last shared on social media a photo of a beach scene, wishing his followers a happy 2024 "from somewhere in paradise."

Oliver's co-star in the upcoming film Forever Hold Your Peace, Bai Ling, paid tribute to her late castmate on Instagram Friday. "Dear Christian Oliver ... with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our [director Nick Lyon] called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean's. He was having holidays," Ling wrote.

Though it was their first time working together, Ling gushed, "He was so. nice, works so hard and such a brave #actor and a beautiful gentle person, we played #lovers in this film, just so so so sad ....... And his daughters were so so young ....." She concluded, "#rip dear Chrustian may your soul Rest In Peace , Sending love To your families."