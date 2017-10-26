Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Response After Accidentally Getting NSFW on Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is always the first person to poke fun at herself, and the model was at it again after she accidentally flashed her nipple on Snapchat Wednesday night.

Teigen was sharing her spray tan process on Snapchat when she accidentally revealed a bit more than intended, something her fans quickly noticed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Whoops,” the Cravings author tweeted when she realized what had happened.

Whoops — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

After the fact, the model shared a text message from her assistant, Christine, where Teigen joked about the life of a Hollywood assistant.

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

“FYI your nipple was fully out in one of your Snaps,” Christine texted Teigen. “I deleted it.”

Up Next: The Internet Is Obsessed With Chrissy Teigen’s Dad on ‘KUWTK’

Teigen also shared a video poking fun at the moment.

“I just want to apologize to everyone I know,” she cracked. “I’ve let my friends down. I’ve let my family down. I have nipples. It’s not something I’m proud of.”

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Just another point on the list of reasons to love Teigen.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com