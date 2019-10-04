Chrissy Teigen Is a Total ‘Cool Mom’ and Gets New Tattoo, Reveals Photos on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is never short on being cool or having a blast with her daily life. Sure, her wealth and fame make that sort of life an easier reality. But that doesn’t mean she’s not just a mom trying to get by each day and soak up the little joys of life.

Thursday, the former model and current household maven/social media champion shared a look at her new tattoo on Instagram. The Lip Sync Battle hostess couldn’t help but show off the new ink to all of her fans, earning some praise across the board and the approval of husband John Legend too.

“Cool mom back at it again with [Winter Stone]!!!!” Teigen wrote for the caption of the photo.

The tattoo itself is a series of numbers related to a special date in her family. This includes her kid’s birthdays and her husband’s special day too.

“The ultimate mnemonic device!” Legend joked around in the comments.

“You are the best!!! Happy to see you today!!!” the tattoo artist also added to the mix.

It isn’t Teigen’s first time at the tattoo shop. The former model and her husband got matching tattoos back in April, showcasing their children, Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens, on their arms. Both of their kid’s names are present, with Teigen adding Legend’s name to the front of the list and Legend doing the opposite.

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” Teigen wrote jokingly on the post on Instagram. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).”

She also took time to thank Winter Stone for their work once again, giving his “fine line single needle” tattoos some spotlight.

“Thank you thank you [Winter Stone],” Teigen added. “You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Teigen also has a tiny heart tattoo on her index finger according to E! Online, followed by a temporary and hilarious “tramp stamp” the online personality received as part of a prank at her husband’s Miami show back in 2017.

The stunt was in response to Legend dancing with a fan onstage, prompting Teigen to hit back with her own fan experience to the henna tattoo shop according to E! Online.

“John got to dance with a woman at his concert so Chrissy gets to take on man and hold hands with him,” she wrote at the time. “John, don’t be jealous.”