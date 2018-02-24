Chrissy Teigen Slams Troll Who Suggests She Shouldn’t ‘Sit Like That’

Getty Images posted a photo to their Instagram account on Tuesday of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend watching their 1-year-old daughter Luna play on a swing set. At first glance most people would it was a harmless photo, but it wound up being the center of an argument between Teigen and an online commenter.

“You can’t sit like that if you’re pregnant,” the commenter by the name of Jan Drogemuller wrote, pointing out how Teigen was sitting on the ground. This prompted a quick response from Teigen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh f— offffff,” Teigen wrote.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was met with a wave of praise for clapping back a the troll.

“My toddler insists I sit like that to help him climb out of his crib most days, guess I’m doing it wrong [at] 38 weeks,” one commenter wrote.

“Funny, I was pregnant with 3 and sat how the f— ever I wanted to,” anther said.

“When [Chrissy Teigen] claps back, we all win,” the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs wrote.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Teigen had to fight back against comments made about her online.

Back in January she posted a throwback photo of herself and Legend at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

“Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! [Laugh my a— off].”

One commenter appeared to be complimenting her, but was actually implying that she had undergone plastic surgery since the photo was taken.

“Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

Teigen fired back with a few curse words.

“Boobies and fillers? F— off with your backhanded s—.”

Teigen announced on a recent episode of Ellen that her second child, who has been confirmed to be a boy, has a due date in June of this year. However, both she and Legend are having a hard time picking a name.

“Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”