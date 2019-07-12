Chrissy Teigen Slams Body-Shaming Trolls: I 'Never Can Win'

Chrissy Teigen never minces words with critics, especially body shamers. The model and author slammed a Twitter user who shared a paparazzi photo of Teigen carrying son Miles Theodore, 14 months, in a hot tub with husband John Legend. While the user thought Legend's face in the photo was hilarious, Teigen did not.

"Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?" Teigen, 33, wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the Bring the Funny judge added, "F– lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!"

The Twitter user who tweeted the photo in the first place defended his actions, insisting he was not making any comments about Teigen's body. He just thought Legend's expression was funny. This launched a back and-forth between the Twitter user and Teigen.

"We laughing at dude face ma. That's what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed," he wrote.

"His face, looking at my ass, so nah. I see the comments you know. still enjoy you," Teigen replied.

"Ma'am. If he wasn't in the pic, the pic wouldn't be funny. You know that right?" the Twitter user wrote back.

In another pair of tweets, Teigen explained her reaction.

"Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don't need to explain this to me. I get it," Teigen wrote. "I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that's all."

She continued, "'Just laughing about his face' lolllllll sure (and I'm not that pressed, I've seen this photo all week - we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!"

Teigen and Legend, 40, have been married since 2013. They are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 3.

The Cravings: Hungry for More author has been open about how she recently stopped focusing so much on her weight since becoming a mom. In a Good Housekeeping interview last year, Teigen said she has learned to embrace her body changes since Luna and Miles were born.

"I think, in a way, we've forgotten what a regular body looks like," Teigen explained. "There are people out there who are struggling, and I'm struggling, and it's okay to come to terms with realizing it's going to be a bit of a journey. I'm not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight."

She continued, "But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and an amazing little girl, and I am very happy. This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don't have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, cook, and meet incredible people, and I'm happy to be going through this transition."

Bring the Funny airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

