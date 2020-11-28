Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Dance With Her Dad Following Depression Admission

✖

Chrissy Teigen got to spend Thanksgiving with her lovely family. On Twitter, the Lip Sync Battle co-host wrote that her family got tested multiple times so that they could spend the day with her father, Ron Teigen Jr. She even posted a video on the social media site of herself, her daughter Luna, and her dad dancing on the holiday, clearly enjoying some much-needed family time. Her post comes shortly after she opened up about the "grief depression hole" that she's been experiencing since her pregnancy loss in September.

In the video, Teigen carries her four-year-old daughter Luna while slow dancing with her father. The youngster then places her arms around her mom and grandpa for a group hug, which prompts Teigen to place a kiss on her dad's cheek. The Cravings author captioned the post by noting that everyone in the family got multiple COVID-19 tests so that they could all spend Thanksgiving together safely (she even mentioned that the family often gets tested because her husband, John Legend, is currently working on The Voice). "so happy we got to see papa. our household has been super tested for weeks, I think I’ve had over 50 swabs," Teigen wrote. "nose has HAD IT but so happy it made it safe for papa. We all have to do them so often because John’s on a production and I will die if I’m the one responsible for getting THE CAST OF THE VOICE sick. or anyone, of course. anyhoo love you, daddy."

As previously mentioned, about two months before Thanksgiving, Teigen suffered from a pregnancy loss. She and Legend previously announced that they were expecting their third child together earlier this year. But, in late September, Teigen announced the death of the couple's third child, whom they had named Jack. Ever since she shared this emotional loss, she has taken to outlets such as Instagram, Medium, and Good Morning America in order to open up about the grief that she has been feeling following the loss of her third child. Shortly before Thanksgiving, she even penned an emotional message on Twitter, telling her fans that she was still in a "depression" as she deals with this heartbreaking situation.

"I'm not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she told her followers. "They'll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"