Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle After Duchess Receives Criticism for Essay About Her Miscarriage

Meghan Markle revealed in an op-ed for The New York Times published this week that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, writing about her "unbearable grief" in an effort to help others. While the Duchess of Sussex received a flood of support and praise on social media, some people criticized her for sharing her story at all, something Chrissy Teigen didn't take kindly to.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" one Twitter user wrote. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?" Teigen retweeted their message and added, "Award for today's absolute piece of s— goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s—." She later deleted her tweet and followed up with, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Markle shared in her essay that she felt a "sharp cramp" as she was holding her and her husband Prince Harry's 18-month-old son, Archie. "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand," she continued. "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

In October, Teigen and husband John Legend lost their third child, Jack, after Teigen suffered numerous pregnancy complications that led to her hospitalization. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple gave their first interview addressing their loss on Good Morning America this week, where Teigen said that she "definitely" gives herself "permission to have complete and utter grief." "Every day is so different," she explained. "So when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say, 'I'm OK today.'"

On Wednesday, the Cravings author told her Twitter followers that she is in a "grief depression hole." "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she wrote.