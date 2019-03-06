Chrissy Teigen Revises Stance on Logan Paul After New Video Surfaces

Chrissy Teigen is changing her stance on YouTuber Logan Paul after a new video surfaced.

talk about the WRONG FUCKING HILL TO DIE ON https://t.co/F3VQ6T5nkD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2018

Following YouTube news site We the Unicorns tweet of a video of the 22-year-old mocking Japanese culture and individual people on the street, Teigen is recanting her earlier tweet which defended Paul, writing “wrong f—ing hill to die on.”

The mom of one followed up the tweet by stating she “wanted us to be better. my thinking was around us trying to be kind, forgiving people. but oh my god.”

I wanted us to be better. my thinking was around us trying to be kind, forgiving people. but oh my god. wrong. fucking. hill. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2018

Earlier this week, Teigen had come to Paul’s defense, offering a different opinion than those who immediately vilified the YouTuber.

“Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal,” she wrote, continuing with “should we really be trying to ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on.”

Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

Over the weekend, Paul had uploaded a video to his YouTube Channel, which boasts over 15 million followers.

The video, filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, which is known as the “suicide forest” due to the number of suicides attempted and completed there, Paul and his crew showed what appeared to be the dead body of a man hanging from a tree.

The video, which Paul took down on Monday, was immediately met with backlash, many calling for YouTube to delete the 22-year-old’s channel.