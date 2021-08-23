Chrissy Teigen Rescues Family's Pet Hamster From a Wall After It Was Missing for 3 Days

✖

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she rescued her family's pet hamster from a being trapped behind a wall. The little hamster had been missing for three days, and Teigen took to Instagram to share her heroic adventure of safely rescuing the adorable little rodent. In her Instagram Stories, Teigen shared with her followers that she followed the sound of the scratching and then chiseled a hole in the wall for the hamster to climb out of.

In the clips, the hamster can be seen finding its way to the hole in the wall, which Teigen made wider so it could escape more easily. Eventually, she placed the opening of its hamster ball over the hole, so the hamster would climb out of the wall and into the toy, where it would be safe. Miraculously, that is exactly what happened, and the look of joy on Teigen's face shows that she was thrilled at being able to save the furry friend. This new hamster — named New Peanut Butter — was adopted by the family after the sad death of their previous hamster, Peanut Butter.

My reaction to watching @chrissyteigen save her hamster, Peanut Butter, who has been missing for three days from her wall. Proof that you should always trust your instincts! #Wow #RescueMission #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/jANJ47lcCL — Leslee HackeŦŦ (@Hackett_Tech) August 23, 2021

Teigen has had quite an eventful year, with not all of it being overwhelmingly positive. In May, reality TV star Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, shared that Teigen bullied them publicly when they were a teenager and that Teigen had also sent them cruel private messages. The allegations came out during an interview that Stodden did with the Daily Beast.

"[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" Stodden added, "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Teigen subsequently issued an apology, though Stodden later claimed that Teigen never reached out to them directly to make amends for the vicious comments she made. After Stodden's allegations, others came forward, such as former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, to allege that Teigen had also posted bullying comments online about them as well. Teigen most recently posted a lengthy message about how she is handling the aftermath of the scandal and lamented being in the "cancel club."