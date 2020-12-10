Chrissy Teigen Says Family Hamster Peanut Butter Has Died, Reveals New Pet

✖

Chrissy Teigen and her family are mourning the loss of their beloved pet hamster, Peanut Butter. On Tuesday, the supermodel and cookbook author shared the sad news that the family pet, one of many in the Teigen-Legend household, had died, taking to Twitter to write, "Oh. peanut butter the hamster died."

The announcement drew plenty of messages of condolences, as well as some fans expressing sadness for Teigen's 4-year-old daughter Luna. After a fan responded expressing how "sorry" they were for Luna, the mom of two offered an update, sharing that Luna "is okay." Teigen, who in September revealed she suffered the loss of her third child, said her family is "very open about life and death in the house." She said Peanut Butter's death provided a "good teachable moment," noting that Luna "still asks about baby and stuff."

Peanut Butter and Luna shared a notably close bond, with Teigen, just as recently as this past January, sharing a video of her 4-year-old and the hamster playing, writing, "stop asking me if the hamster is still alive yes it's alive!!"

Teigen later announced that amid their loss, the family welcomed a new hamster to their brood, aptly named New P. Butter. After sharing a video of a Christmas stocking for their new hamster, she got ahead of any critics of the animal's name, writing, "that is the name. don't attack me!" She also responded to a few inquisitive fans wondering how she got a stocking made for New P. Butter so quickly, revealing that Peanut Butter "died a couple weeks ago. but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster."

Along with New P. Butter, the Teigen-Legend household also includes pet birds Jasmine and Aladdin, a bearded dragon, and French bulldogs Penny and Pippa and bulldog Pepper, as well as poodle puppy Petey. Peanut Butter, their original hamster, was welcomed into the home back in March of 2019, just a year after Teigen mourned the loss of her "firstborn," a dog named Puddy, in March 2018.

Paying tribute to Puddy at the time, Teigen, according to Us Weekly, said Puddy "was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there." She added, "it's true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours."