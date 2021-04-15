Courtney Stodden Comes out as Non-Binary, Shares New Pronouns

✖

Courtney Stodden is living their truth, coming out as non-binary Wednesday and sharing they use they/them/theirs pronouns. The 26-year-old model came out in an Instagram post, leading with their new pronouns in the caption of a selfie. "They/them/theirs," Stodden wrote. "I don't identify as she or her."

"I've never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different," they continued. "The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don't fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age." Calling their spirit "fluid with a kaleidoscope of color," they concluded with the hashtags #bekind, #beopen and #loveyourself.

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Stodden explained, "When I look at myself in the mirror, I see a human being so far away from norms, misogyny & labels. I live by my own rules now. I'm excited to show the world all of the sides to who I am on this new journey in music." Stodden's followers were quick to praise them. "So so happy to see you finally taking control of your life and being yourself," one person wrote as another commented, "Yes, you NB warrior!! I'm so happy you're living your truth, on your terms!"

Stodden first came into the spotlight at age 16, marrying actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time. The two had a turbulent relationship before finally splitting in 2016 following almost six years of marriage. In March 2020, Stodden shared their divorce from Hutchison was officially finalized, sharing on Instagram their true feelings about the relationship.

"It's an emotional day for me. God only knows how he's feeling, but I can tell you that it's for the better," Stodden captioned a photo with their ex. "I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter."

In a message to Hutchison, Stodden wrote, "I'll always love you; yet I'll always be angry. You've left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome." They added, "I wish you well. But please don't ever do this to another minor again. It's not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."