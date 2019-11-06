Chrissy Teigen’s Parents Are Getting Divorced

Chrissy Teigen’s father, Ronald, has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Vilailuck, according to The Blast. There are no specifics on the cause of the split. Teigen’s mother has lived with her and husband John Legend at their Beverly Hills home for some time.

In January, Teigen opened up to Us Weekly about her parents’ unusual marriage. “So my mom lives with us,” she told the outlet. “Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?’ He comes by every day and they’re married. It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.” She noted that her dad lives about 10 minutes away from them.

Vilailuck became a U.S. citizen last year and has her own Instagram page on which she goes by Pepper Thai, an ode to her love of spicy Thai dishes. She has over 230,000 followers with whom she often shares photos of Teigen, Legend, and their children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

Teigen is very close with her father, as well. He walked her down the aisle during her 2013 wedding to Legend. “Happy birthday to my wonderful papa!!! The last photo is my favorite!!,” she wrote in an Instagram post on his birthday with a photo of them both on her wedding day.

It’s a good thing she has those photos, because she revealed recently that she doesn’t remember much from her wedding.

“Teigen says that because of her anxiety, she can’t hold on to memories of trauma or even triumph. Her wedding is a blur, as is the period during high school when her mother disappeared from her life,” Karen Valby wrote for Vanity Fair.

Teigen said that the anxiety still haunts her. “I’ll get a new dog and be like, This dog is going to die in my lifetime. The second we land somewhere on vacation I think, Oh, it’s going to be so sad to pack,” she explained. “I’ve never said, ‘Oh, I’m so excited for this job.’ I’m more, One day it’s just going to end.”

She told Vanity Fair she turned down a nighttime talk show hosting gig. “I’m anxious but I still have an ego. I feel like opportunities will come back to me when I’m more ready and more stable,” she said.