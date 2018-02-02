Chrissy Teigen Was Asked About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy and Things Got Awkward

Chrissy Teigen stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Feb. 1, and host Andy Cohen couldn’t help but do his best to try and get the supermodel to spill about what is currently perhaps the best-kept pseudo-secret in America.

As Teigen is close with the Kardashian/Jenner family, Cohen asked Teigen about the pregnancies of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the former which is confirmed and the latter of which is not.

“How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner‘s bump?” Cohen asked.

Taking a moment to think about her response, Teigen replied, “Khloé, a while. I saw her at Kim’s baby shower. And I won’t say anything about Kylie.”

Kardashian fans know that Kris Jenner would not stand for any sort of spillage she has not orchestrated herself, so there was no sort of confirmation from Teigen as she attempted to evade Cohen’s question.

“It’s so obvious, and no one’s saying anything,” Cohen pointed out. “It seems odd.”

Teigen seemed to agree with the host, muttering, “I know. I don’t know.”

The model is currently pregnant herself, as she is expecting her second child with husband John Legend.

She recently revealed on Instagram that the pair are preparing to welcome a baby boy, sharing a shot of herself on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

“Mama and her baby boy,” Teigen captioned the image.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Teigen isn’t the only friend or family member asked about Kylie’s pregnancy, as Ellen DeGeneres has tried to get numerous members of the Kardashian family to confirm the rumors on her own show.

Most recently, she had Khloé Kardashian as a guest, doing her best to get the reality personality to confirm that her sister is expecting.

“Is Kylie craving things yet?” DeGeneres asked.

Kardashian replied with a laugh, “What do you mean?”

“She’s pregnant,” DeGeneres stated, to which the 33-year-old responded, “Oh, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

DeGeneres argued, “She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it.”

“Look at your eyes!” she added. “Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!”

“I am pregnant!” Kardashian insisted, but DeGeneres quickly said, “No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant.”

Photo Credit: Bravo