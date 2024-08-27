'Ellen' Star Sophia Grace Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sophia Grace is expanding her family. The British influencer, whose claim to fame was her adorable appearance singing and rapping Nicki Minaj's "Super Base" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was an adolescent, is expecting her second child. She appeared on the show in 2011. Sophia Grace, 21, made the announcement in a YouTube video.

"So as you can see by the title of this video, I am expecting baby number two," Brownlee said noting the video's title, "I'M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2 🤍." She added: "I am so excited to be doing this video, I've been hiding this for a super long time. I have actually seen some of you guys guessed it in the comments and I really wanted to be like, 'Yes, I am.' "

Sophia Grace is already mother to 18-month-old son, River. Fans questioned whether she was pregnant with baby number two for some time but she said it was too soon to confirm. Now, she's spilling all the beans.

"As a very paranoid, very anxious person, I always like to wait until I'm at least like around the 20-week mark," she explained. "And I almost am."

She continued: "So I thought it would be the perfect time to announce it." She promises to document the entire pregnancy journey, along with how River is coming to terms with becoming a big brother. "I'm actually finding out the gender today," she continued. "I can't even explain to you guys just how excited I am and that video will be coming soon, so tuned for that."

In the video, she explained that because of having a C-section with River and dilating to 10 cm in her previous pregnancy, the doctors "treat that as a caution that you could possibly have preterm labor,, noting, "It's very uncommon but it does happen," adding that doctors routinely check her cervix "to see if it's all closed and how it should be."