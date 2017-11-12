Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Internet Troll With the Best Response

Chrissy Teigen is one celebrity you don’t want to fool around with on Twitter. She will shut you down — as she did to a troll who thought he could criticize her cooking.

It all started when Teigen criticized Twitter for enabling 280-character tweets for everyone.

“I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,” she said, making a reference to the Rachel Platten song.

I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

However, a self-described “fan” used this as a chance to attack Teigen’s cooking.

“Thats cause you cant cook for s–t,” @cal5K wrote. “But Im still a fan, cause you make me laugh.”

Thats cause you cant cook for shit. But Im still a fan, cause you make me laugh. — Grapesoda (@cal5k) November 8, 2017

Even though @cal5k admitted that Teigen never cooked for him, so he really doesn’t know if her cooking takes like “s–t,” he insisted he’s a better cook.

“She has not, but I can cook and unless shes lying about her cooking skills to tweet,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet preserved by Bravo. “So, Nah. I cook better. But, my best dates are in the Grocery Store. You pick the Entree, I make it. We chat. I make that move. We all win.”

Teigen quoted the tweet, adding, “I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes.”

I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes. https://t.co/PAfigksyJI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

The 31-year-old Tiegen published the cook book Cravings in 2016. The supermodel has a daughter with husband John Legend.