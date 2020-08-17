Chrissy Teigen Goes Strapless Pool Side in Latest Photos Following Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Chrissy Teigen is just a few days removed from showing off for the first time her new baby bump, revealing that her and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together. The expected mother isn’t shying away from spicing it up poolside, though, sharing a post on Instagram on Sunday of her in a strapless bathing suit accompanied by her daughter in the pool, writing “heatwave with my girl” as the caption.

The news was shared by a video Teigen posted that placed her baby bump in the spotlight for the first time. Prior to that, there was much speculation that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model was expecting, so when word officially broke, many of her fans were overjoyed. News of her pregnancy were later confirmed by outlets. The couple has a four-year-old daughter, Luna, and two-year-old son, Miles. Teigen actually provided a deep dive into how she found out she was pregnant after a fan on Twitter asked her about the experience. That’s when Teigen opened up about what she referred to as “quite a story.” Teigen said that prior to her breast reduction surgery she took a pregnancy test that came back negative, though it ultimately was not negative. She ended up taking a few more tests, as she explained is something she typically does, and learned in mid-June that she received a positive test. That’s when she started to worry about the surgery she had undergone, but every doctor visit brought good news and that everything ended up working out in the end.

View this post on Instagram heatwave with my girl A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT

The couple also not-so-subtly teased their pregnancy shortly before Teigen’s video went live. Legend dropped a new music video for his song “Wild” that featured his wife. Near the end of the footage the two are seen embracing with Legend behind her and Teigen resting her hands on her stomach. The music video also features the couple’s kids during a scene in which all four are on the beach together. Teigen and Legend got engaged back in 2011 after dating for four years. They walked down the aisle with an Italian wedding in September 2013. Legend has often used his soulful music to pay homage to his wife. Perhaps his biggest hit, “All of Me,” serves as a letter dedicated to Teigen.