Karen Gillan Gives Birth to Her First Child

Karen Gillan is officially a mom! After debuting her baby bump at the September premiere of The Life of Chuck, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress, 36, announced to start off her year that she welcomed her first baby with her husband Nick Kocher.

Gillan excitedly shared photos of the new bundle of joy on Instagram, including her name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2024 thank you for giving us Clementine,” she wrote. “Also as per the last slide – I shot a film called ‘Let’s Have Kids’ right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis.”

Gillan first announced her pregnancy back on Sept. 6, when she debuted her baby bump during the red carpet premiere of her film The Life of Chuck at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The actress stepped onto the red carpet at the Prince of Wales Theatre wearing a yellow bodycon dress and posed for pictures while cradling her belly alongside her Life of Chuck costars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tom Hiddleston. Gillan later took to Instagram to confirm the pregnancy news. Sharing images from the evening, she quipped, “COMING SOON! ‘The Life Of Chuck’ and ‘untitled baby’”

The little one marks the first baby for the actress and Kocher, who met through her “recommended friends list on Instagram.” Opening up about their relationship to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023, Gillan revealed it was the “algorithm” that brought them together.

“I DMed him on Twitter saying, ‘Hi, your tweets are really funny. I’m Karen, by the way,’” she recalled. “It wasn’t very interesting. I hadn’t really read his tweets.”

The couple eventually sparked romance. They quietly tied the knot at Castle Toward in Scotland in May 2022, though Gillan did not announce their marriage until months later when she shared several romantic photos from their big day to Instagram in February 2023. Since then, the couple has continued to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Kocher has joined his wife for public events, including the premiere of the series Catch-22 in 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023, and a 2024 Golden Globes afterparty.

Gillan is best known for her portrayal of Nebula in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including two Avengers films, all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the latest Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. She also starred as Martha/Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. She can currently be seen in The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s adaption of Stephen King’s 2020 novella of the same name.