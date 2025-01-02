Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are stepping into the new year as parents-to-be! The couple announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together, with the “No More Parties” artist, 27, sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram with a photo carousel showing off her baby bump.

“I’m a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤,” Leray captioned the gallery, which began with a photo of her lifting up her shirt to show off her bump. Other pictures in the carousel showed a drawing of Stich from Lilo & Stitch with “Mommy” written in cursive, while another photo showed Leray resting her arm across her belly. In. another image, the parents-to-be stood side by side as Redd (born Michael Lamar White IV) cradled Leray’s belly.

The “TWINNEM” rapper didn’t reveal much more in the pregnancy reveal, but in a post to her Instagram Stories, she shared, “I’m over 4 months 💋🥰 I’m just small as hell of course.”

The little one on the way will be the first for Leray and Redd, who began dating in 2019, according to Vibe. The pairs romance was brief, though, and they split not long after, with Redd dropping the breakup song “Leray,” which included lyrics like “When you got with me, you were a genius. “Now without me you have to live life as an idiot.”

Later reacting to the song, Leray told No Jumper in 2020, “no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f– because I always thought we really had something outside of the music,. So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s— to my face….”

In August 2024, the pair rekindled their romance. At the time, Leray shared a since-deleted screenshot of a video call she and Redd had, writing, “Sleeping on FaceTime. Waking up on FaceTime.” Redd confirmed their reunion and romance e to TMZ in September, telling the outlet thatthey were also back in the studio together.

News of their upcoming arrival sparked a wave of congratulations from their fellow stars. Reacting to the news, Glorilla wrote, “Congrats coi,” with Shenseea adding, “Congrats! You finally got what you wanted ♥️ you’re gonna loveee the journey sis.” Kehlani also celebrated the news, commenting, “CUUUUTEEEEEEEEEEE.”