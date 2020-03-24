Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump in NSFW Rant for Complaining About ‘Unpleasant’ Coronavirus Test

Chrissy Teigen lashed out at President Donald Trump in a curse-laden thread on Twitter on Monday. Teigen was responding to the president’s remarks that the coronavirus test is unpleasant and “invasive.” Teigen and many of her followers seemed to feel that this was a pointless and potentially harmful remark.

Teigen retweeted a post from comedian Sarah Thyre on Sunday, noting that the president had complained about the test for COVID-19 being “invasive.” She was likely referring to Trump’s claim last week that his administration was working on a “self-swab” test that would be “much easier process than the current process that’s not very nice to do.” According to The Washington Examiner, he added: “I can tell you because I did it. We have a current process that’s a little bit difficult if you haven’t done [it].”

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

She may also have been referring Vice President Mike Pence‘s statement this weekend — according to CNN — that “the test was quick, but it goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable. That is probably a good opportunity to say again to any American looking on, if you do not have symptoms you do not need a test.”

To Teigen, this was nothing compared to the pain of, for example, giving birth. In an explicit Twitter tirade, she described giving birth to her daughter Luna, adding: “f— your swab pain.”

“They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months,” she added. “So yeah. The swab, I bet it’s super rough.”

Teigen’s followers chimed in with their own medical horror stories, including births, colonoscopies and surgeries. They seemed to agree that Trump and Pence’s remarks were attempts to minimize the fact that the U.S. is still short on coronavirus tests.

Teigen’s Twitter posts have been an even split between pandemic commentary and cooking videos, apparently meant to lighten the mood. Like many people, she is practicing social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and spending a lot of time at home alone with her children and her husband, John Legend.

Other officials continue to issue dire warnings at odds with the tone of the president and members of his administration. On Monday, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams appeared on the Today Show, warning Americans: “this week is going to get bad.”

“This is how the spread is occurring. So we really, really need everyone to stay at home. I think that there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that unfortunately we’re finding out a lot of people think this can’t happen to them,” he said.

Visit the CDC’s website for the latest udpates on the COVID-19 pandemic.