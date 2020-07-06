Chrissy Teigen Catches Jeanine Pirro Looking at Topless Photo of Her

✖

Chrissy Teigen is known for not shying away from calling people out, and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was Tiegen's latest target. The hilarious mom-of-two noticed that Pirro had a topless photo of the model on her phone when Pirro posted a photo of herself online. Teigen responded with, "Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone."

The 69-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a mask outside, but little did she know at the time someone would notice the image that was on her phone. According to Entertainment Tonight, Teigen didn't find the photo on her own, one of her fan's sent it to her. She then zoomed in on the image, and put it up side-by-side to the photo of her topless, compared to the image on Pirro's phone, to show that it was her in the picture. So far, Pirro has not given a public explanation on why the image was on her phone in the first place.

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

Teigen recently had her breast implants removed and has been transparent with her fans about it. In late June, she revealed to her followers that she was going down a few sizes as she showed off the results of her surgery on Instagram. According to Page Six, the 34-year-old gave fans an up-close look at her "new" breasts. In weeks prior, the Lip Sync Battle co-host has been very open about her surgery and the reason why she wanted to get her implants removed after all of these years.

Not only did she seem pleased with the results, but she also revealed that her recovery was going "so well." She reportedly pulled her top down and cupped one of her breasts to give her fans a new angle at the results. "I feel good, so don't worry about me. And here's my new boob. Yay!" According to the outlet, Teigen had implant surgery when she was 20 years old, but in May, she told fans she was ready to say goodbye to her implants.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon," she explained. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for so many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."