Chrissy Teigen Allegedly Told Courtney Stodden to Kill Herself in Cruel Messages

Chrissy Teigen is being accused of past online bullying as model and reality star Courtney Stodden claims the Lip Sync Battle co-host told them to kill herself in cruel messages. Stodden, who recently announced that they are non-binary, sat down for a candid and in-depth interview with The Daily Beast to discuss being a teenage bride to Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson. The controversial relationship sparked countless headlines in the early 2000s and even caught the attention of many celebrities, including Teigen.

"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged, speaking of Teigen. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" While no screenshots of these alleged DM's have surfaced at this time, Teigen does appear to have tweeted many cruel things to Stodden around 2011 and 2012, per screenshots published by Buzzfeed. Teigen has not yet responded to the allegations.

Although the alleged DMs encouraging Courtney to commit suicide have yet to be substantiated, people are now looking through Chrissy's tweet history to see what she's sent publicly. And there are indeed deleted receipts. pic.twitter.com/NpmSgASZBP — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 11, 2021

Teigen is not the only celebrity that Stodden put on blast, as they also called out Joy Behar and Hole singer Courtney Love. "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in," Stodden shared.

"There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back." When asked if any of the celebrities who made vicious comments about them ever apologized, Stodden stated that the closest had been celebrity reporter Perez Hilton.

"You know, one of the biggest surprises is that all of the celebrities who shamed me — other than Perez Hilton, who stood up and was kind — they have not sought to apologize or sent any kind of love my way," they said. "The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me and that I’m a source of strength for them. And that means everything to me."