Chrissy Metz Fans Convinced She and Boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld Split

Did Chrissy Metz split from boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld? The This Is Us actress sparked breakup rumors after sharing a lengthy message about tough relationships on Instagram.

“I’m learning. I’m learning to be truly open. To see another perspective. To love differently. To change. To evolve. To trudge. If nothing changes, nothing changes,” Metz wrote alongside a quote on Wednesday night. “And sometimes we walk away and sometimes we choose to allow love to expand into a place often unvisited. Integrated love is messy, and vulnerable, it demands us to see our partners as flawed (ie imperfect) and to allow them to see the same of us.”

She added that “integrated love asks us to do the work to heal together” and “it asks us to reinvent that which came easily in the beginning, all while asking us to transition through life stages and phases together.”

She wrote that “the honeymoon phase is a beautiful phase of a relationship, and…it ends. IT doesn’t mean we can’t prioritize novelty and adventure, but we also ought to acknowledge this shift that happens in all our relationships and begin talking about what WILL happen and how we can prepare ourselves for it instead of romanticizing the honeymoon phase and then not knowing what to do once we have to integrate.”

Many of Metz’s followers wondered about the status of her relationship, given the context of the post.

“Did you and your boyfriend break up?” one commenter asked. Another added, “Wow. This is. Wow. I feel this so much right now.”

Metz and Rosenfeld first started dating in 2018, with reports surfacing of their relationship in November.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He adores her and she is really into him as well.”

They made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Metz previously dated professional cameraman Josh Stancil, who she met on the set of This Is Us, for five months until their March 2018 breakup.

