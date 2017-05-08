Chrissy Metz Claps Back at Body Shamers After Rocking Latex Dress

Chrissy Metz arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night in a red latex baby-doll dress, and the star seriously beamed as she rocked the red carpet.

While the This Is Us star looked great in her dress, there were those on the Internet that felt the need to comment on her choice, with some people attempting to body shame the actress for her burgundy mini-dress.

Metz, who has spoken about body positivity in the past, was having none of it and tweeted out a perfect response to her critics Sunday night.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want,” she wrote. “News flash it’s MY body. # thankstho.”

The actress previously told Marie Claire that she wants to help others see that beauty comes in all sizes.

“Size doesn’t equate to beauty,” Metz said. “I don’t understand why that’s a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes.”

