Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Rock Knocks Will Smith’s Apology for Oscars Slap

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is not a fan of Will Smith’s apology to his comedian brother after slapping him on live TV at the Oscars Sunday night. Tony Rock, 47, defended his older brother on Twitter, saying he doesn’t approve of Smith’s public apology – adding that Smith has not privately approached Chris.

Tony told his Twitter followers on Tuesday that he’s “waiting” for Smith, 53, to speak directly to his brother, 57, and their family after a fan pointed out Smith’s relationship with Chris over the years. “Do you approve of the apology?” one fan asked. “No,” Tony replied. Another asked, “so Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?” Tony replied, “Yep.”

Following reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs had said the two reconciled after the show, PEOPLE reported that a friend of Diddy clarified to the outlet that he spoke to Chris and Smith separately after the incident – but at the time the two had not spoken to each other. “He went up to them both privately to have a few words,” the source said. “Chris was in shock and Diddy tried to give him encouraging words, and then he went over to Will at his seat.”

Chris has not spoken publicly about the incident. LAPD confirmed Sunday night that he declined to press charges against Smith. He is set to make his first public appearance since the Oscars Wednesday night at Boston’s Wilbur Theater as part of his Ego Death World Tour.

After winning Best Actor just minutes after the slap, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock. On Monday, he took to Instagram to offer a direct apology to the . “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” So far, Rock has not responded publicly to Smith’s apology.