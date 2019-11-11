Chris Pratt Writes Sweet Note Thanking His Brother Cully on Veterans Day

Chris Pratt is using Veteran’s Day as an opportunity to honor the service of his brother. Cully, the older brother of the 40-year-old Pratt, spent eight and a half years as an infantryman, Military Police Officer and an Army Recruiter. He retired from service in 2003 and now is a public information officer for Solano County Sheriff’s Office in California.
This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them- picking them up off the floor in his room. 🤷🏼♂️ What can I say? He knew how to match and I liked the smell. One day his friends started to notice and he kindly urged me to wear my own clothes. He is a good big brother. He’s always led with love. Growing up we wrestled for hours every day and smashed every bit of furniture in the house but never actually fought. He taught me everything. He put up with me and my incessant hyperactivity and forced his friends to do the same. I say all this to point out that he’s a real person. And the more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts- the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding. My brother didn’t join the army because he wanted to be Rambo. He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard nosed kid who couldn’t afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town and probably wanted his own clothes. We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen. It’s made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day. So celebrate a veteran today. Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey, Ryan and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished for hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras. To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you! 🙏♥️🇺🇸
In a long Instagram post, Pratt wrote that he has always looked up to his brother and detailed some of the life lessons he’s taught him, like always leading with love. He went on to thank all service members for the sacrifices they make.
Cully commented on the post, writing, “Dude..that made my allergies start up…whoever wrote that for you needs a raise!” he joked. Pratt replied back, “I take it all back.”
Fans hopped into the comment section, as well. “The world doesn’t deserve the Pratts. You’re the best,” one wrote.
“I love this. My little sister is currently deployed. She the absolute light of both my daughters lives, they’re so proud of her!” another commented.
“Nothing is better than family. I thank your veterans for their service. And your family as well, for the families sacrifice just as much as the service members themselves,” a third said.
“Beautiful tribute not just about your brother but also about how to truly see the person beyond the uniform,” another user replied. “Thank you to all who serve.”
Cully took to his own Instagram to share the same photo from when he first enlisted right after high school with a long message about his service. “The Army forced me to grow up, like so many men and women before me. I’m thankful for the experience and have never second guessed my decision, after it was done,” he wrote. “To ALL the men and women, who served before and after me, I am proud to have served and salute you ALL for your service!”