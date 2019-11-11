Chris Pratt Writes Sweet Note Thanking His Brother Cully on Veterans Day

Chris Pratt is using Veteran’s Day as an opportunity to honor the service of his brother. Cully, the older brother of the 40-year-old Pratt, spent eight and a half years as an infantryman, Military Police Officer and an Army Recruiter. He retired from service in 2003 and now is a public information officer for Solano County Sheriff’s Office in California.

In a long Instagram post, Pratt wrote that he has always looked up to his brother and detailed some of the life lessons he’s taught him, like always leading with love. He went on to thank all service members for the sacrifices they make.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cully commented on the post, writing, “Dude..that made my allergies start up…whoever wrote that for you needs a raise!” he joked. Pratt replied back, “I take it all back.”

Fans hopped into the comment section, as well. “The world doesn’t deserve the Pratts. You’re the best,” one wrote.

“I love this. My little sister is currently deployed. She the absolute light of both my daughters lives, they’re so proud of her!” another commented.

“Nothing is better than family. I thank your veterans for their service. And your family as well, for the families sacrifice just as much as the service members themselves,” a third said.

“Beautiful tribute not just about your brother but also about how to truly see the person beyond the uniform,” another user replied. “Thank you to all who serve.”

Cully took to his own Instagram to share the same photo from when he first enlisted right after high school with a long message about his service. “The Army forced me to grow up, like so many men and women before me. I’m thankful for the experience and have never second guessed my decision, after it was done,” he wrote. “To ALL the men and women, who served before and after me, I am proud to have served and salute you ALL for your service!”