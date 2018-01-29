Chris Pratt Flaunts Chiseled Figure in Super Bowl Ad

Starring in Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy hasn’t done enough for Chris Pratt‘s career, according to a commercial set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Michelob Ultra ad shows the A-list actor prepping in every possible way to become the beer brand’s spokesperson, including showing off his buff, chiseled bod.

In a part of the one-minute spot, Pratt flaunts his arms and abs in the bathroom mirror as he practices potential names, calling himself “Tommy Ultra” and introducing himself to “Michelob Pickleston.”

The 38-year-old also lifts a tiny weight to works on his beer bottle-lifting skills to perfect it for his upcoming commercial filming. Pratt spends the majority of the ad thinking he has landed the starring role in the ad, but after tireless preparation, he comes to a comical discovery.

Throughout the ad, Pratt brags to strangers about his upcoming role, telling the checkout guy “I’m the new spokesperson,” and yelling “I like beer!” to an elderly runner.

When he rides to the studio for the first day of filming the commercial, he reveals the skill and practice it took to land the job.

“You got to to be fit and you got to love Michelob Ultra, it’s not like anyone else can do this,” he says.

But apparently, he wasn’t the right man for the leading role as he was motioned over to join a sea of extras.

Pratt revealed the funny ad on his Instagram account Monday and used the caption to further promote the beer company.

“These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill – Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer,” Pratt admitted.

“Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs SO… I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph),” he continued. “Which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing in the Super Bowl instead of just doing a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great. So… That’s what I call a win win.”

While Pratt will not be running in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, he can watch the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

