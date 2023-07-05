Jurassic World: The Exhibition Does Not Hold Back on the Realism (Review)

When Jurassic Park was released in 1993, it gave viewers a look at what dinosaurs would look and act like during the present day. The success of the film led to two sequels and a Jurrasic World film series with the previous movie being released last year. Now, fans of the franchise can get as close to being in a Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie by attending Jurassic World: The Exhibition, an immersive experience based on the Jurassic World film franchise. PopCulture.com attended the exhibition at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, and while the experience is not very long, it does make one feel like they are in the middle of the action.

The experience begins with a small group of people traveling to Jurassic World on a "ferry." From there, the group gets to walk through the gates of Jurassic World and interact with all the dinosaurs that live on the island called Isla Nublar. The dinosaurs featured in the exhibition include the Brachiosaurus, the Stygimoloch, the Indomiums Rex, the Velociraptor and, of course, the Tyrannosaurs Rex.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

What stands out with the exhibition is how real the dinosaurs look. A team of over 100 specialists created the dinosaurs, and the process included over 15 disciplines. According to Fox 5 News in Atlanta, Animax Designs in Nashville took 18 months to fully design, build and construct the dinosaurs. The staff who work the exhibition seem to be very proud of the work the team did over the 18 months as they did everything in their power to have the guests pet the dinosaurs.

But the team created the dinosaurs and made sure to make them look as real as possible. And it worked because even though the dinosaurs aren't real, it does get a little scary getting up close to a T-Rex or a Velociraptor because of how they look and move. But along with interacting with dinosaurs, guests can experience other things that pay homage to the movies such as working the Hammond Creation Lab and getting into a Gyrosphere.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

There have been close to 5 million guests who have visited Jurassic World: The Exhibition since it launched in Melbourne, Australia in 2016. It's a great experience for fans of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, but it's also for those who are not into dinosaurs because of real everything looks. And with tickets costing around $20, Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a great summer experience for the family.