How Chris Pratt Has Been Keeping Busy Since Filing for Divorce From Anna Faris

It’s been just over four months since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were legally separating, and Pratt has been keeping very busy since officially filing for divorce last week.

In addition to wrapping up production on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the actor has been hitting up some Seattle Seahawks games, even getting to meet one of his idols.

“Oh…. I Met Walter Jones!!! No biggie! Just one of the greatest offensive tackles in history,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “Cool dude too!!!”

He posed for a photo with members of the Seattle Police Department and one of their K-9 officers, Cerberus, as well.

“Thanks to the [Seattle P.D.] for hanging tonight and for introducing me to K-9 Cerberus. Big ups to all the dog handlers out there. Such a cool job,” Pratt said.

Pratt also shared a clip from the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer that is scheduled to drop on Thursday.

“I’m at the Seahawks game! Living my dream. Feeling very blessed. Thanks to Universal for this trip which is tied in to teasing the trailer for [Jurassic World 2]. The full length trailer is coming out this Thursday,” Pratt revealed. “Okay. Back to the game!”