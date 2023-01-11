Chris Pine's Reaction to Hugh Grant's 'Glass Onion' Cameo Goes Delightfully Viral

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Hugh Grant had an incredibly brief cameo as the partner of Benoit Blac, played by Daniel Craig. Grant's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-star Chris Pine was just as surprised to hear that he was in the mystery film. Now, as Buzzfeed noted, Pine's reaction to the news has since gone viral amongst fans who can't get enough of it.

Grant appeared in Glass Onion as Philip, Benoit's partner. He appeared in only one scene in which Janelle Monae's character Helen showed up at Benoit's home to ask for help. Grant's Philip opened the door while wearing an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter. In the film, it wasn't expressly stated whether Philip was Benoit's partner, but Grant confirmed as much during an interview with Collider. He spoke with the publication alongside Pine to promote their film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Grant confirmed the speculation by joking, "It's true, I'm married to James Bond." Pine, who was seated beside Grant, did a double take after hearing the news. The Wonder Woman star said to Grant, "Oh f—k, man, I didn't know that!" Now, based on this response, it seems as though he was surprised to hear that Grant portrayed Craig's partner in the Netflix film. Although, some fans believe that he had such a reaction because he genuinely believed that Grant and Craig are married in real life. On social media, some of those very fans have been sharing their theories about Pine's reaction.

As Buzzfeed pointed out, one excited fan even wrote on Twitter, "that clip of hugh grant making a joke about glass onion saying 'I'm married to james bond!' and chris pine 10000% not realizing the context and going 'oh f*ck, really?!' all excited is the funniest sh*t i've seen all week." Regardless of the intent behind Pine's reaction, he did seem to be delightfully surprised by the news. Fans won't be able to see Pine and Grant on the big screen together until March 31, when Dungeons & Dragons premieres. In the meantime, you can catch Grant's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Glass Onion, which is currently streaming on Netflix.