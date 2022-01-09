Chris Noth Reportedly Concerns Friends, Feels ‘Life Is Over’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Fallout

Former Sex and the City star Chris Noth is apparently not doing well in the wake of his sexual assault scandal. Friends of the actor tell Page Six that he appears to be on a downward spiral after several women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct on his hands. One source tells the media outlet: “Chris honestly feels like his life is over. I think that drinking has played a big role in his problems. Everything is taking a toll. His friends would like him to get some help.”

Ahead of the New Year, Noth was accused by two women of sexual assault. There are no similar reports from five women whose accounts span decades. As a result, Noth has lost multiple jobs. His scenes have been cut from the HBO Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That he recently filmed with Sarah Jessica Parker in Paris, France. He’s also been cut from The Equalizer on CBS.

HBO Max has yet to comment on the matter. Noth’s reps declined to comment to Page Six. Amid the scandal, Noth’s Peleton commercial was pulled. Other sources of Noth’s deny that he has ever been drunk on sets, or has an alcohol problem. But his accusers say otherwise. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones once worked as a bartender at Noth’s New York City club Plumm. She alleges that Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” She also accused him of drinking on set while they filmed NBC’s Law & Order.

Lister-Jones guest-starred on the show when Noth played Detective Mike Logan. In an Instagram post, she recalled the account, writing: “During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Supermodel Beverly Johnson’s past relationship with Noth resurfaced amid the allegations against him. In 1995, court documents revealed that she accused him of domestic violence throughout their five-year on-again-off-again-relationship. She requested a restraining order in the ordeal. Noth denied every beating Johnson.