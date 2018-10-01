Chris Evans Slams Kanye West’s ‘Maddening’ Call in Scathing Tweet

Captain America actor Chris Evans slammed Kanye West on Twitter after the rapper shared another photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” photo.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans wrote in response to West’s latest statements. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Evans’ comment came after West’s controversial behavior following the Saturday Night Live season premiere this weekend.

After he performed a third song at the end of the episode, West voiced his support for President Donald Trump in a speech that was not broadcast. He also accused the SNL team of “bullying” him backstage after he chose to wear the controversial red hat, even though he was allowed to wear it in promotional material and during his performance.

“They bullied me, they bullied me backstage,” he said. “They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on…’ Okay, I’m going to listen to y’all now, or I’m going to put my Superman cape on,” he said. Then he put it back on, adding, “Because this means you can’t tell me what to do.”

West also told the audience, “If I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago.” He then claimed he was going to run for president in 2020 again.

West continued to share his controversial views on Twitter while leaving New York City.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West wrote, alongside a new photo of him wearing the red hat.

The message was confusing, since the 13th Amendment ended slavery in the U.S. So, he attempted clarified what he meant.

“The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals,” he wrote in one tweet.

“Not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment,” West wrote in another message. “We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform.”

As for Evans, he has never been one to hide his political views either. In recent days, he has retweeted messages criticizing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“You know what’s insane? If a recording came out today of Kavanaugh, not from high school, or even college, but from just a few years ago, where he said he could ‘grab women by the p–,’ he would be DONE,” Evans wrote in one tweet on Sept. 27. “Why is the president of the United States held to a different standard?”

Evans was most recently seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

