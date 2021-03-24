Chris Evans Fans Go Wild After Discovering His Chest Tattoos

Chris Evans fans are losing it after learning that the actor has chest tattoos this week. Evans gave an interview with his brother, Scott Evans and CE Universe's Angélique Roché on Tuesday via video chat. He wore a Hawaiian shirt unbuttoned over a thin white tank top, revealing a hint of ink scrawled beneath his collarbone.

Evans appears to have a lot of tattoos across his upper chest, all in shaded black with some words and perhaps a simple image as well. These marks have been visible in some of Evan's social media posts before, but he has never highlighted them, and some fans had never seen them so clearly before. Fans were fixated on the tattoos — and the form-fitting outfit, as they let the world know via Twitter. Many wrote public confessions of love and loyalty to Evans, hoping he would read their posts.

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

Other posts have shown that Evans has an image of an eagle tattooed on the left side of his chest, and three lines of text on the right side. According to a report by Insider, the text is most likely a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, which reads: "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world."

Evans also has the name of his dog, "Dodger" tattooed in a distinctive font lower down on his chest, but that was not visible in Tuesday's interview. Still, the rare view of his ink sparked something powerful in many fans, who are still recovering. Here is a look at the response online.