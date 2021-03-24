Chris Evans Fans Go Wild After Discovering His Chest Tattoos
Chris Evans fans are losing it after learning that the actor has chest tattoos this week. Evans gave an interview with his brother, Scott Evans and CE Universe's Angélique Roché on Tuesday via video chat. He wore a Hawaiian shirt unbuttoned over a thin white tank top, revealing a hint of ink scrawled beneath his collarbone.
Evans appears to have a lot of tattoos across his upper chest, all in shaded black with some words and perhaps a simple image as well. These marks have been visible in some of Evan's social media posts before, but he has never highlighted them, and some fans had never seen them so clearly before. Fans were fixated on the tattoos — and the form-fitting outfit, as they let the world know via Twitter. Many wrote public confessions of love and loyalty to Evans, hoping he would read their posts.
chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ— siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021
Other posts have shown that Evans has an image of an eagle tattooed on the left side of his chest, and three lines of text on the right side. According to a report by Insider, the text is most likely a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, which reads: "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world."
Evans also has the name of his dog, "Dodger" tattooed in a distinctive font lower down on his chest, but that was not visible in Tuesday's interview. Still, the rare view of his ink sparked something powerful in many fans, who are still recovering. Here is a look at the response online.
I didn’t even know he had tattoos, but now that I do my life is so much better 😩😩— sarah ✿ (@sxrahpjm) March 24, 2021
Evans does not go out of his way to hide his tattoos, but he does not post shirtless photos on social media all that often, either. Since the tattoos are usually covered in make-up when he films movies, some fans didn't even know he had them.
he also has dodger's name on his left pec as well as alot of other tatts some on his chest,the sides of his abs,his forearm and the back of his ankle so he be wicked tatted— Jik Hyun Ahn (@JikHyun) March 24, 2021
Fans excahnged their insights on Evans' various tattoos in the tweets and comments that followed the interview. Since the actor rarely talks about the tattoos himself, fans have pieced together what little they know over the years.
HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING— K. 🦋 (@infinityyharry) March 23, 2021
That was just insane I feel like he waited till the last minute and put on the tropical shirt and was like too small F it !! It looked like a tourniquet on his biceps 💪🏾 But I was still here for it 💙— Stacie H (@darkangel247) March 24, 2021
Some fans joked that Evans displayed the tattoos on purpose just to mess with them, knowing that they would swoon and he would be trending.
Unseemly. IMPROPER— Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) March 24, 2021
A few people even joked that Evans' outfit was too provocative, cribbing the language used to discuss female celebrities' outfits from time to time.
I'm not a fan of that— title (@title3333) March 24, 2021
Some fans chimed in to say they actually disliked Evans' tattoos, but they were in the clear minority. In some cases, they even got shouted down by other fans.
dude how am i just now finding out abt his chest tat https://t.co/dilAKD9nsy— elven eli🧝🏽♀️🌱 (@genderlesshag) March 24, 2021
Those who consider themselves die-hard fans of Evans wondered how they did not know about his chest tattoos before. Even if they followed him on social media, it would have been easy to miss the ink without seeking it.
Finally, the vast majority of responses to this Chris Evans moment were images — photos or GIFs relaying surprise, excitement and mostly love. Fans continue to make a meme out of their love for Evans even now.