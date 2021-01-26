Chris Evans Shares Adorable Stair Snap of Dog Dodger

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger are two best friends, and the adorable pup is a constant fixture on his famous dad's Instagram account. Last week, the Knives Out star gifted fans with another Dodger photo, this time posting a snap of the dog with his head stuck between the spindles of a wooden staircase as he looked mournfully at the camera.

The caption was a simple blue heart, because you really don't need to say much when it comes to a dog as cute as Dodger. Evans officially joined Instagram in May 2020 and admitted to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show later that month that he essentially made an Instagram account to share photos of his dog. "I guess I caved," he said. "I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, 'They're being wasted in my phone. I've got to put these somewhere.'"

During the same interview, Evans opened up about trying to give Dodger a haircut during quarantine, which didn't go all that well. "I had done it once before, right when quarantine began. I gave him just a little bit of a trim with a little bit of timidity and it went great," the actor explained. "So I got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment, and it exploded in my face."

"The first time I did it, it was after a walk, so [Dodger] was exhausted, so he was straight and flat," he continued. "The next time I did it, it was first thing in the morning and he had a lot of energy... as you were bringing the clippers down, he kept twisting his body, and the skin would crunch up. He had no idea what was going on. I just kept trying to tell him to straighten — I mean, you're trying to speak to him. He doesn't speak English."

For his second-ever post, he shared a photo of his handiwork on Instagram, writing, "I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)."